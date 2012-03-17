NYC BOOZERS: Let The City Pay For Your Cab Home This Month

Photo: Flickr via lendog64

Coming off the success of its New Year’s Eve campaign against drunk driving, the Dept. of Transportation has partnered with the biggest names in booze to offer free lifts home for all 21+ party animals. The “Safe Rides Home” campaign–supported by Guinness, Baileys and Bushmills–kicks off most appropriately on St. Patrick’s Day and will last through the end of March.



DOT reps will be handing out free, prepaid debit cards and pairs of single-ride MetroCards at select points throughout the city over the next three weekends. They’ve raised the limit from $15 to $18 this time around and the cards are good at just about any major public transportation hub, including MTA, PATH, and NJ Transit.

Here’s where you can pick up yours:

Saturday, March 17th – Irish pubs and alumni bars throughout Manhattan

Thursday, March 22nd – Alumni bars in the Bay Ridge and Astoria areas

Saturday, March 31st – Alumni bars throughout Manhattan

To get home safe year-round, download the DOT’s “You the Man” app (available on the iPhone and Android), to find the nearest transportation home.

Now see 15 things you should NEVER waste your money on >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.