NY Gov. Cuomo: 'I would not be surprised' if bombings had 'foreign connection'

New York officials acknowledged Monday that the bombs found in New York and New Jersey over the weekend are likely deliberate acts of terrorism that might have international connections.

Officials said initially that they didn’t believe the bombs found Saturday night in New York City and Saturday morning in New Jersey were connected to international terrorism.

But after an additional device was found Sunday night outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey, authorities seem to be shifting their thinking.

“I would not be surprised if we did have a foreign connection to the act,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told CNN Monday morning.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday and made a similar assessment.

“In the coming hours we are going to be able to say a lot more about what happened here,” de Blasio said. “It is certainly leaning more in the direction that this was a specific act of terror.”

These statements differ significantly from what officials had said previously.

Cuomo said earlier on Sunday that there was “no reason to believe at this time that there is any further, immediate threat” after the events on Saturday. De Blasio repeatedly declined on Saturday to call the bombing an act of terrorism.

The bombing in New York City, near 23rd St. in Manhattan, injured 29 people Saturday evening. The first device exploded in a dumpster, and a second unexploded device was found on West 27th St. a short time after. In New Jersey that morning, a bomb exploded inside a trash can along the route of a race to benefit military veterans.

On Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said it didn’t appear the attacks were connected.

“We don’t believe at this time that there’s any evidence connecting it to the attacks in New York or Minnesota,” Christie said on CNN.

But now, sources told ABC News that they believe the three incidents are connected.

Authorities are now searching for 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, an Afghan-born US citizen. He is wanting in connection with the bombing incidents.

