The woman who found the second bomb in New York initially thought it was a 'kid's science experiment'

Getty Images/Spencer Platt Members of the FBI search an area for evidence as police, firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene of an explosion in Manhattan on September 17, 2016 in New York City.

The woman who reported finding a bomb on her New York City street on Saturday said she almost didn’t call the police because she thought it was a child’s science project.

Jane Schreibman, a resident of Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, had heard the explosion from the bomb that detonated four streets away but assumed it was thunder, she told The New York Post.

“I had just taken maybe 15 steps from my front door, and I saw a pot on the side of the road,” Jane Schreibman told The Post. “It looked weird, and I thought it was a kid’s science experiment, with wires coming out of the pressure cooker every which way. I thought someone was throwing it out.”

The two bombs were made from pressure cookers, flip phones, and Christmas lights, and contained “small bearings or metal BBs” to inflict maximum damage. The blast from the first bomb injured 29 people, while the second was removed by a bomb squad before it could detonate.

After learning about the explosion, Schreibman decided to give the contraption she found a second look.

“It had duct tape, and wires going into the cell phone or remote of some sort,” Schreibman said. “But I couldn’t tell because it was all wrapped up in tape. The remote pointed into a white plastic bag.”

“They’re always saying if you see something suspicious you should call, so I did.”

Here’s what Schreibman found:

BREAKING PHOTO! Here is the second device found by a NYSP Sgt. At 27 street and 7 Ave. investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/x7o9Rr30I3

— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) September 18, 2016

The FBI is seeking a 28-year-old Afghan-American man in connection with the devices found in New York City, as well as another bombing earlier that day in New Jersey.

