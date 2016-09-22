The FBI is looking for 2 'witnesses' who allegedly removed one of the New York bombs from a suitcase

The FBI released a surveillance image on Wednesday of two men who allegedly removed a bomb from a suitcase in New York City on Saturday night before leaving the device behind.

The FBI and New York police are looking to speak to the men as witnesses and are hoping to recover the luggage as evidence in the case.

The surveillance image released to the public was taken at West 27th Street between 6th and 7th Avenue between 8pm and 9pm in Manhattan, around the same time that a bomb went off on West 23rd Street — and not far from where a second explosive device was recovered by police.

“Closed circuit television recordings indicate that these individuals allegedly located a piece of luggage on the footpath, removed an improvised explosive device from the luggage, and then left the vicinity leaving the device behind but taking the luggage,” reads the notice from the FBI.

Here’s the full notice from the FBI:

