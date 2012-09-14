NYC Board Of Health Approves Soda Ban

Photo: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Health officials approved a ban on the sale of sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces at New York City restaurants, street vendors, delis and movie theatres today, The New York Times reports. The ban, which doesn’t apply to sodas sold in grocery stores, will go into effect in six months.



The crackdown on over-sized sodas has been met with controversy ever since Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed the ban back in June.

City health officials hope the 16-ounce limit with help combat obesity.

