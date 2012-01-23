Someone Locked A Bike To A Post In NYC And Watched It Slowly Disintegrate Over 365 Days

What happens when you leave your bike chained to a post for a long time on a busy Manhattan street?



It disappears, piece by piece.

The folks at branding firm Red Peak undertook an interesting project for Hudson Urban Bicycles at the beginning of last year. They locked a bicycle — fully loaded, with bells, basket, water bottle and all — to a post along a street in SoHo.

Then, they took a picture of the bike every day for a year.

Watch what happened (via @GuyKawasaki):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

