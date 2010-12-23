NYC Big Apps Version 2.0

Last year NYC ran a mobile and web app developer contest called NYC Big Apps. I posted about it and was one of a number of judges. The city and the participating developers thought it was a successful effort and so NYC Big Apps is back for a second time.



Software developers will compete for $20,000 in cash prizes. The details are here. The application deadline is a month away on January 26th.

I’m hoping to see more mobile apps and especially more android apps. I’d also love to see mobile developers build apps that combine public data from the NYC.gov datamine and commercial APIs like those from our portfolio companies Foursquare and Twilio (and many others in and out of our portfolio like this one from Hunch).

In the past year, we’ve seen a lot happen in mobile apps and the open government movement. It will be interesting to see how all of these developments impact the apps that are submitted for judging next month. I’ll post about this again once I see all the apps.

