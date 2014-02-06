The Best Coffee Shop Near Every New York City Subway Stop [MAP]

Reddit user Ricky Mikeabono created an amazing map of the best coffee house near every New York subway stop in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

“I just like good coffee and hanging out in coffee shops, and the map started because I wanted to find some more,” Mikeabono told Business Insider in an email.

Mikeabono said he started researching the city’s best coffee shops using articles, blogs, Yelp, Google, and Zagat reviews, trying to avoid duplicates. He also enlisted the help of his friends, and on the weekends tried to find out what type of equipment and beans were used at each shop to help determine quality.

Mikeabono also created an Android app for the map that lets users scroll and zoom. “I would like to make it interactive, where more information come up for each coffee shop, but that’s a project which will take sometime,” he told us.

He’s also open to suggestions, and says he will keep updating the map accordingly.

UPDATE (2/12/14): Due to popular demand, Mikeabono has now made a graphic that includes Queens and Brooklyn subway stops and coffee shops, in addition to those in Manhattan. Take a look to see if your favourite made the list.

