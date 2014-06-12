Here's Where To Watch The World Cup In New York City

With the World Cup right around the corner, it’s time to start making plans to watch the world’s most widely viewed sporting event.
There are plenty of spots in New York City where you can cheer on your favourite soccer players.
Some of the bars are allied with certain teams, others just want to celebrate soccer in general. At these bars, you’ll experience everything from World Cup cocktails to samba dancers.
This Italian restaurant is a World Cup hub for fans of not just Italy, but every team. Ribalta will be offering a special menu honouring several teams, featuring items such as Yuca Frita pizza for Brazil and Pizza Guacamole for Mexico.
Enjoy a slice while watching all of the games on a 16-foot HD projection screen, and don't miss the opening game party on Thursday, which will feature a Brazilian DJ and carnival dancers.
Mixing tasty Mexican food with the World Cup is the recipe for a good night. Munch on some half-price nachos at Hecho en Dumbo during matches, and don't forget to enter in the bracket; if you win, the restaurant and bar will throw a party for you and 40 friends.
This cocktail lounge is literally above others -- it's located at the top of the Sanctuary Hotel. Watch the Cup games while enjoying beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline. Haven Rooftop will also be serving $US10 Caipirinhas in honour of Brazil.
You can make a reservation here.
This isn't your typical World Cup-viewing location, but watching certain matches here comes with a great perk. If either Japan or the U.S .scores a goal, the bar will provide free rounds of beer to all viewers.
So sit back and cross your fingers for that goal -- and in the meantime, enjoy some homemade soba noodles.
The Football Factory bills itself as 'The Best Soccer Bar in NYC,' so naturally it's bound to have a lively crowd during the World Cup. With 50 TVs and two big screens, you'll have the ultimate viewing experience.
If you're looking for a great mixed drink made in spirit of the World Cup, Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria New York is the place to be.
The bar will be screening the World Cup throughout June, and patrons can supplement their viewing experience with a World Cup cocktail. The drink is made with Avua 'Amburana' Cachaca, Sauternes, freshly squeezed Grapefruit juice, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, and orange bitters. Cheers!
Iberian restaurant O'Lavrador in Jamaica is hosting a viewing party of the U.S. versus Portugal match on June 22. People can spread between two party halls to watch the game, and will even be able to see the match on a giant inflatable television outside if it's not raining.
Since the game falls on O'Lavrador's Sangria Sunday, you can also enjoy $US5 goblets, $US10 half pitchers, and $US15 full pitchers of sangria.
Midtown 1015 is the perfect venue for showing your Swiss pride. Throw on your red jersey and head to this bar on June 15 to watch Switzerland play its first World Cup match versus Ecuador.
The event is thrown by the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York and seating is first-come, first-serve. You can register for the event in advance here.
Nevada Smiths' motto is 'Where football is religion,' and it definitely lives up to that statement during the World Cup. The bar will set up three projection screens in addition to the 40 HD televisions already in the building, so you won't miss a minute of the action.
Nevada Smiths will also have a special World Cup menu available during the games.
If you're rooting for Germany, this is the place to be. This Bavarian Biergarten is billed as Germany's NYC headquarters for the world cup and will be continuing its 12-year tradition of showing every single World Cup game, this year on an HD projection screen and two additional HD flatscreen TVs.
Some of the games will be open-air screenings. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, DJs, special brunch and lunch menus -- and, of course, tons of German beer.
If you'd prefer the outdoors to a stuffy bar, venture to The Garden at Studio Square in Queens and view all of the games on a super-sized screen. Studio Square has American, German, Belgian, Dutch, and Mexican beers on tap, so fans can drink the beer of their favourite World Cup team.
The charge for the opening match is $US10, but your first beer is on the house.
Blaue Gans has gone all-out with their World Cup celebration. If you choose to watch the games here, you can enter in a raffle to win great prizes, like -- you guessed it -- soccer tickets.
The restaurant and bar will also be offering a special World Cup-inspired menu. If you show up 30 minutes before the games begin, you'll get half-price Bitburger beers.
Known as Williamsburg's premier soccer bar, Berry Park is ready for this year's World Cup. The bar is throwing a kick-off party on June 12 that will feature a performance by singers Zuzuka Ponderosa and Nego Mozambique.
The day doesn't end with the game, though -- there's an after-party on the roof featuring live samba dancers.
132 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn
Banter Bar offers something most other bars don't: a World Cup Beer Passport. The bar has beers from more than 24 of the World Cup countries, and every time you try a country's beer you'll get a stamp on your passport.
Just by showing your passport, you'll receive $US4 Carlsbergs and $US5 Caipirinhas throughout the World Cup. If you fill your passport, you'll be entered to win a $US100 beer tab at Banter or one of several other prizes.
