Incredible before-and-after photos show how much New York City has changed since the 1800s

OldNYC/Google MapsThe West Village has changed over the years.
There’s a new map that will help you chart exactly how much Manhattan has changed over the years.
This week, the New York Public Library released an interactive website that allows users to travel back in time using the Library’s historical photography database.
The site, called OldNYC, features a digital map where users can view photos of the island dating as far back as the early 19th century.
There are photos for almost every intersection in the city, so you can see the evolution of historical landmarks and even your own address.
This is an intersection on 8th Avenue in 1925, 25 years before it would become home to one of the city's major transportation hubs.
Now, the same intersection is home to Business Insider's office building. The entrance is visible just left of the red awnings.
Columbus Circle has grown to include many major buildings, including the Trump Hotel and the Time Warner Center.
