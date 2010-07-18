NYC Bed Bug Plague Strikes Victoria's Secret

After bedbug infestation forced store closures at Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch in Manhattan, we ask Are There Bedbugs In The New York Retail Supply Chain?



The answer is yes (via @alea).

Last night they struck Victoria’s Secret, according to CNBC:

“As a proactive measure, we tested our Manhattan stores,” the spokesperson said. “When we found small, isolated areas that may have been impacted, we immediately took action to resolve the situation.”

All merchandise found with bedbugs was destroyed, according to reports. Bedbug-detecting dogs were at the site, on Lexington Avenue and 58th Street, and cryonite was used to freeze and kill the pests.

Could it have to do with the record-setting heat?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.