There's A New York City Bar That Lets You Pay Your Tab With Bitcoins

Bitcoins are all the rage this week.



The digital currency has gained so much attention that normal retailers are starting to accept it.

One particular New York City bar called EVR just opened a few months ago and is reportedly the first in NYC to accept Bitcoins.

The bar’s owner Charlie Shrem told CNNMoney he accepts Bitcoins because the transactions are cheaper than regular credit cards. The bar uses an iPad app called BitPay to accept the payments.

