New York City Has The Nation's Priciest Babysitters

Megan Willett

New York City has the highest paid babysitters in the nation.

A new report from babysitter booking site UrbanSitter found that in NYC, the average babysitting rate for one child was $US15.34 an hour. That’s more than the national average for a babysitter, which is $US14.97 per hour for one child, $US17.12 for two children, and $US18.27 for three children, according to UrbanSitter.

In Denver, which had the least expensive babysitters of the cities UrbanSitter looked at, sitters average $US10.84 an hour for one child.

This means babysitting can be pretty lucrative, especially compared to other hourly gigs, like those in fast food, where the average hourly wage is $US8.69.

UrbanSitter also polled 7,500 families across the country on their babysitting needs. The site found that more than a quarter of parents hire a babysitter at least once a week, 70% tip their sitter, and almost half of spend more than $US1,000 on babysitter each year.

The map below shows the average babysitter prices for 10 major UrbanSitter markets, for one, two, and three children.

Screen Shot 2014 05 14 at 9.49.03 PMUrbanSitter

