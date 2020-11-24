NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

New York City Sheriff’s Department

The New York City Sheriff’s Office broke up an illegal sex party of over 80, mask-less attendees in Astoria, Queens for violating state COVID-19 regulations on Sunday.

According to NBC News, officials walked into the venue to find a crowd of people at the event hosted by self-described swinger’s club Caligula New York.

Deeper in the party, officers found three couples having sex in a back room with multiple mattresses set up covering the floor, which was scattered with condoms.

11/22/20 @ 0005 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle/swingers club @ 40-19 20th Avenue, Queens (Yellow Zone): 80+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 2 organizers, 1 patron charged with multiple misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/2eTp9oM6V1 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

The party took place in a COVID-19 yellow zone, which prohibits gatherings of over 25 people.

Two party organisers and an attendee of the event were charged with several misdemeanours for breaking COVID-19 regulations and serving alcohol without a liquor licence. The club venue was issued a $US15,000 fine.

The party is only the latest large event to be broken up by authorities for COVID-19 violations, including a 200-person fight club “Rumble in the Bronx.”

Caligula’s party was broken up less than a week after New York City Schools closed indefinitely because of rising COVID-19 positive test rates.

Organisers of Caligula did not immediately respond for comment.



Police had to break up an orgy of over 50 people in Madrid as the city fights to keep coronavirus rates under control

A couple wants to have a post-coronavirus orgy to end the ‘longest dry spell in all of history’

Madrid police had to break up a 6-person orgy that violated the city's coronavirus lockdown

