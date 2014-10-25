NYC And New Jersey Are Enforcing A Mandatory Quarantine For People Who Have Had Contact With Ebola Patients

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

New York and New Jersey will quarantine anyone who has had direct contact with Ebola patients after they arrive into the cities.

NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced the new screening process, which goes beyond the existing disease control guidelines already in place at the state’s airports, at a media briefing today.

The quarantine changes will see high-risk travellers arriving from any of the three West African nations most affected by the Ebola outbreak automatically quarantined for 21 days at a government-regulated facility.

Anyone coming from the region who hasn’t had direct contact with the virus will be actively monitored and quarantined if necessary.

“The adjustment in increasing the screening procedures is necessary,” Cuomo said. “Public safety and public health have to be balanced and I think that this policy does that.”

The new measures come after a New York City doctor who had recently returned from Guinea tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus.

Governor Christie said the new procedures are already being implemented at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Earlier today a legal quarantine was issued for a female health care worker who had been treating Ebola patients in West Africa.

“This woman, while her home residence is outside the area, said her next stop was going to be here in New York,” Christie said. “Governor Cuomo and I discussed it before we came out here, and a quarantine order will be issued.”

