NYC And East Coast Airports Are Open After Epic Blizzard That Wasn't, Many Flights Canceled

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images A plane being deiced at New York’s LaGuardia airport.

The New York City area’s three major airports are all open, after a snowstorm that delayed arrivals and departures on Monday failed to live up to dire, epic-blizzard predictions.

However, massive flight cancellations in advance of the storm mean that there is still very little air traffic in the New York area.

No flights were coming in or out of LaGuardia.

JFK, and Newark Liberty were all reporting no major delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. But flight operations were severely limited, according to various reports.

Private-jet hub Teterboro in New Jersey was also open.

As of 8:45 a.m. ET, the only closed airports in the 250-mile blizzard zone stretching from Washington, DC, to New England were Worcester Regional in central Massachusetts; and the small airports on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, islands off the Massachusetts coast.

This is what the New York area airspace looks like Tuesday:

