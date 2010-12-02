New York Continues Public Health Onslaught With Stunning Anti-Drinking Posters

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
drinking

Just in time for the holidays, Michael Bloomberg has released another set of stunning public health posters.

The billionaire mayor has already tried convince New Yorkers that drinking soda is like drinking pure fat and eating canned soup is like eating pure salt.

Major tobacco companies sued the city in June saying the city’s anti-tobacco ads were too graphic.

This time around, the ads point out the risks of binge drinking.

