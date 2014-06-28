New York's Airports Are Finally Getting Free Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is coming to the New York City area’s major airports.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Wednesday approved a plan to offer free access at Newark, Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, to a point.

Wi-Fi would be free for 30 minutes, then travellers would have to pay $US7.95 for the day. The Port Authority says the free service could be available as early as this fall.

It currently costs travellers $US4.95 an hour or $US7.95 for 24 hours to access the Internet at the airports.

JetBlue already offers free Wi-Fi at terminal 5 at JFK.

The Global Gateway Alliance, an airport advocacy group, says the plan is similar to many used at airports around the country, though some airports do offer unlimited Wi-Fi.

