An Architect Turned A 240-Square-Foot Space Into A Sleek NYC Apartment

This is probably the most efficient use of 240 square feet we’ve ever seen.

Brooklyn architect Tim Seggerman renovated this tiny brownstone apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for its owner, an anthropology professor who splits her time between her New York City and a West African village, according to Dwell.

“You couldn’t imagine a place that was more messed up,” Seggerman told Dwell of his first look at the space.

But using inspiration from furniture designer George Nakashima, he turned the small apartment into a work of art.

He used a variety of different woods, including cypress and bamboo for the cabinets, ash and beech for the staircase, and quartered white oak for the floors.

The apartment has a small kitchen space and a bedroom loft. It even has a washing machine, a rare luxury even in big New York apartments.

One of its highlights is a crawl-in library beside the sleeping area, which features a maple ceiling.

Not bad for a space that’s not much bigger than a walk-in closet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.