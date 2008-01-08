NY Video Startup Mogulus Raises $1.5 Million

Live Web video streaming startup Mogulus has raised $1.5 million in angel funding, NewTeeVee reports. The company has now raised $2.7 million total, and has grown from 18,000 “producers” in November to about 25,000 today — almost 40% user signup growth in a few months. Up next: Adding premium services like different video formats and a video-on-demand feature. NewTeeVee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.