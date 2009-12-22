New York Times Runs Sting Operation To Show How UPS Stores Screw Customers Sending Christmas Gifts

The New York Times did a little investigating into UPS (UPS) Stores and their associated business practices. What they found inside was a bit disturbing to say the least:



New York Times: Posing as customers, reporters for The New York Times visited several U.P.S. stores last week looking to mail an item by Priority Mail — one of the postal service’s signature offerings. In nearly every instance, they were quoted prices well above the government postal rate, and only one of them was told they were paying a premium for the convenience of using a U.P.S. Store.

One store on the Upper East Side said it would cost $21 to send an eight-pound package by Priority Mail to Old Greenwich, Conn. The clerk suggested using U.P.S. Ground instead for $19.90. At the post office across the street, the same package cost $8.80 to ship. Each arrived in two days.

“U.P.S. stores are allowed to have any kind of markup they want,” said the store’s owner, Shawn Choudhury. Dave Lewin, a post office spokesman, said U.P.S. store owners were within their rights to charge “whatever the market will bear.”

