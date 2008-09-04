NY Tech Meetup Saves The Best For Last With Boxee

Those who left IAC’s Gehry building early missed the best part of last night’s NY Tech Meetup: startup Boxee demoed the latest alpha version of its free, open-source software that turns your computer into a social media centre.

Gidon Coussin walked the 400+ crowd through Boxee’s slick interface, navigating songs, movies and CNN news clips. The software — available for Mac and Linux only (a PC version is due out in “a few weeks”) — lets you stream both local files and online media through sites like Flickr, Picasa and Last.fm. It also shows friend activity and allows you to make and receive media recommendations.

Understanding Boxee’s elegance requires a demo, and since alpha trial versions are currently backlogged, check out this review from Tekzilla’s Veronica Belmont.



Not to be outdone, Meetup’s Scott Heiferman also unveiled a new ad that probably hit a little too close to home for the tech audience. The ad is part of Meetup’s campaign to “use the Internet to get off the Internet.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.