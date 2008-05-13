NY Tech Meetup Preview: A Twofer For Betaworks

Don’t think we’ve seen this before: Two companies backed by the same … group of investors* presenting at the same NY Tech Meetup.



Firefly, a cool display app for Websites, and Summize, a Twitter search engine, are two of the 14 companies that have gotten funding from John Borthwick’s Betaworks since last fall. We’ve just started using Summize, and find it to be a pretty good utility; we’d like to try out Firefly once it’s out of alpha but have liked what we’ve seen so far (see below).

The meetup has moved back to Cooper Union, and registration is full. Our totally-not-approved-by-meetup-hunch: You can get in if you really want to. Details for those with reservations here. The lineup:

ZocDoc online appointments with doctors and dentists

Wirewize consumer electronics support

Firefly

Summize

Mochila media marketplace for publishers

*You might think that Betaworks resembles an incubator. If you do make this mistake, don’t compound it by saying it out loud in front of John, or you’ll get a withering stare.

