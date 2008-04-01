NY Tech Meetup: Meet Muxtape

A foolproof way to taste the latest in tech: Tuesday’s NY Tech Meetup lineup is in, and we’re anxious to hear from Justin Ouellette of Muxtape.com, the simple music sharing site that has Fred Wilson and the rest of the tech community buzzing. The meetup, which begins at 7 p.m., has given a nice boost to some of its presenting alumni: web-storage startup Drop.io followed its November presentation there with a $2.7M Series A round.



Others showcasing the digi-news du jour:

Steve Rosenbaum: http://magnify.net

Oliver Hurst-Hiller: http://DonorsChoose.org

John Pavley: http://exchange.contextweb.com/

Mark Ghuneim: http://www.trendrr.com/

Ben Kaufman: http://kluster.com

Ben Satterfield: http://twiddla.com

Nate Westheimer: http://bricabox.com

