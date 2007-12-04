NY Tech Meetup: Meet TheFunded At IAC

Tomorrow’s NY Tech Meetup is once again being held at IAC’s Chelsea headquarters. Upside: Cool building with groovy, big display screens. Downside: Registration hassles – you won’t be able to breeze in without having your name on the list. Details here.

Tuesday’s agenda:

• Someone from IAC — perhaps someone in the audience will ask about recent events at Vimeo.

• Peter Kamali, Ignighter http://www.ignighter.com/ — what looks to be an online/offline social network.

• Uri Weg and Marvin Hidalgo, evolvist, http://www.evolvist.com/ — “a dynamic directory of eco-friendly and socially responsible businesses and organisations”

• Adeo Ressi, TheFunded.com http://www.thefunded.com/ — anonymous VC ratings site that made a minor stir last month.

• Shay David, Kaltura, http://www.kaltura.com/ — video site that won “people’s choice” award at TechCrunch40.

• Murat Aktihanoglu, Unype, http://unype.com/ — “virtual world built on Google Earth”

• Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman, announcing the “Meetup Alliance.”

