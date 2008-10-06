NY Tech Meetup Lineup: What's Charles Forman Got Up His Sleeve?

Eric Krangel

Fresh from his Details writeup, iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman (right) will grace what is still the hottest ticket in Silicon Alley: the NY Tech Meetup. Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ,seven New York startups will pitch their ideas and take questions from the crowd at Barry Diller’s IAC headquarters in Chelsea. Here’s who’s on the docket.

  • Adarky (Steve Spurgat)
  • Change.org (Josh Levy)
  • New iminlikewithyou game (Charles Forman)
  • Familybuilder (Ilya Nikolayev)
  • CollabFinder (Ian Van Ness)
  • Aqua Hoops (E.J. Mablekos)
  • TheLadders (Alain Benzaken)

RSVP is required to the event. But for $10, it’s cheaper than a movie and there’s cocktails afterwards.

Tagged In

events new york sai-us