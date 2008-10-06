NY Tech Meetup Lineup: What's Charles Forman Got Up His Sleeve?

Fresh from his Details writeup, iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman (right) will grace what is still the hottest ticket in Silicon Alley: the NY Tech Meetup. Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ,seven New York startups will pitch their ideas and take questions from the crowd at Barry Diller’s IAC headquarters in Chelsea. Here’s who’s on the docket.



Adarky (Steve Spurgat)

Change.org (Josh Levy)

New iminlikewithyou game (Charles Forman)

Familybuilder (Ilya Nikolayev)

CollabFinder (Ian Van Ness)

Aqua Hoops (E.J. Mablekos)

TheLadders (Alain Benzaken)

RSVP is required to the event. But for $10, it’s cheaper than a movie and there’s cocktails afterwards.

