NY Tech Meetup Lineup: What's Charles Forman Got Up His Sleeve?

Fresh from his Details writeup, iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman (right) will grace what is still the hottest ticket in Silicon Alley: the NY Tech Meetup. Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ,seven New York startups will pitch their ideas and take questions from the crowd at Barry Diller’s IAC headquarters in Chelsea. Here’s who’s on the docket.
- Adarky (Steve Spurgat)
- Change.org (Josh Levy)
- New iminlikewithyou game (Charles Forman)
- Familybuilder (Ilya Nikolayev)
- CollabFinder (Ian Van Ness)
- Aqua Hoops (E.J. Mablekos)
- TheLadders (Alain Benzaken)
RSVP is required to the event. But for $10, it’s cheaper than a movie and there’s cocktails afterwards.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.