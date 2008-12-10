NY Tech Meetup Election: Meet The Candidates

Dan Frommer

We count a dozen people running to be the next NY Tech Meetup organiser, replacing Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman (SA 100 #10), who announced last month that he’s leaving his post. The candidates will introduce themselves at tonight’s meeting, 7 p.m. at IAC’s (IACI) West Chelsea headquarters.

Not a coincidence? This could be the lowest demand we’ve ever seen for NY Tech Meetup tickets: As of 1:45 p.m., 187 spots are left.

Listed as potentially running for office, in the order they applied. (Click name for platform.)

  • Greg Magarshak
  • Joe DiPasquale
  • James Wallace
  • Rich Hecker
  • Joshua Sherman
  • Chip Welsh
  • Sanford Dickert
  • Oz Sultan
  • Owen Brunette
  • Nate Westheimer
  • Lana Migliore
  • Marvin Mitchell

