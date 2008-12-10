NY Tech Meetup Election: Meet The Candidates

We count a dozen people running to be the next NY Tech Meetup organiser, replacing Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman (SA 100 #10), who announced last month that he’s leaving his post. The candidates will introduce themselves at tonight’s meeting, 7 p.m. at IAC’s (IACI) West Chelsea headquarters.
Not a coincidence? This could be the lowest demand we’ve ever seen for NY Tech Meetup tickets: As of 1:45 p.m., 187 spots are left.
Listed as potentially running for office, in the order they applied. (Click name for platform.)
- Greg Magarshak
- Joe DiPasquale
- James Wallace
- Rich Hecker
- Joshua Sherman
- Chip Welsh
- Sanford Dickert
- Oz Sultan
- Owen Brunette
- Nate Westheimer
- Lana Migliore
- Marvin Mitchell
