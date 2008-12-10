NY Tech Meetup Election: Meet The Candidates

We count a dozen people running to be the next NY Tech Meetup organiser, replacing Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman (SA 100 #10), who announced last month that he’s leaving his post. The candidates will introduce themselves at tonight’s meeting, 7 p.m. at IAC’s (IACI) West Chelsea headquarters.



Not a coincidence? This could be the lowest demand we’ve ever seen for NY Tech Meetup tickets: As of 1:45 p.m., 187 spots are left.

Listed as potentially running for office, in the order they applied. (Click name for platform.)

Greg Magarshak

Joe DiPasquale

James Wallace

Rich Hecker

Joshua Sherman

Chip Welsh

Sanford Dickert

Oz Sultan

Owen Brunette

Nate Westheimer

Lana Migliore

Marvin Mitchell

