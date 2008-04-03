NY Tech Meetup Doubles Admission Price, Adding Web Payments

Still (barely) cheaper than a movie: NY Tech Meetup organiser (and Meetup CEO) Scott Heiferman says monthly tech show-and-tell will double the admission fee to $10, starting next month.



Why? Scott (SA 100 #5) didn’t break out the books, but said costs are getting higher — like renting out IAC’s (IACI) fancy lobby and hiring someone part-time to help organise the event. And he doesn’t want to weigh down the meetup with more sponsors/advertising. (Current sponsors Wilson Sonsini and DFJ Gotham are staying on board.)

One bit of good news: It will soon be an easier (and less annoying) process to RSVP to the perpetually “sold out” event. You’ll be able to reserve a seat by pre-paying online with a credit card. (At the new price, you’ll want a receipt to expense it, anyway.)

