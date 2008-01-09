NY Tech Meetup: Blockles Steals The Show

One highlight at an otherwise-rather-dull NY Tech Meetup, Tuesday night at IAC’s Chelsea HQ: Blockles, a new, multi-player, Web-based Tetris game by i’minlikewithyou founder Charles Forman, who, pictured at right, looks like he has been spending too much time at the gym lately.

Charles has spent the past few months changing his site’s focus from flirting to casual games, goofy videos with user comments, and anything else people can do to waste time at work. And Blockles, at least, sounds like a winner: Forman says players are averaging almost 45 minutes per day on the site.

Good results for a slick-looking app that he says took two people 15 days to create. Below: the demo video Charles used to explain i’minlikewithyou and Blockles, sans voiceover.



nytechblockles from Charles Forman on Vimeo.

