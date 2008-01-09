NY Tech Meetup At IAC: Don't Call It Tetris; Gilt's Debut

Tonight’s CES-free NY Tech Meetup is once again (permanently?) at IAC headquarters, so same rules as before: You’ll need to get your name on the list in advance. We can already give two of tonight’s presenters a thumbs-up: Charles Formans’ Blockles game is an excellent way to waste an hour at the office, though whoever owns the IP behind Tetris may have a problem with it; and our corporate siblings at Gilt Groupe have put together a nifty online version of a high-end sample sale.

The lineup:

•Jason Rapp, IAC

• Alexis Maybank, Gilt Groupe

• Charles Forman, blockles/iminlikewithyou

• Dwight Lee, TableXchange

• Noah Glass GoMoBo

• Anthony Norejko, tagiton

• Randy Schaeffer, FIRST

