NY Taxes On Clothes Under $110 Could Come Back

After growing up in a state with a sales tax on all clothing purchases, it was so refreshing the first time we bought clothes in New York and saw that there was no sales tax.



Well the good times may be coming to an end.

NY1: Governor Paterson is expected to call for the return of a state sales tax clothing and shoes in his 2009 budget proposal.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he’s not sure whether he will follow suit with the state and reinstate the city’s clothing tax on items under $110, but also said he was not going to rule it out.

“There’s no agency and there’s no program and there’s no source of revenue that is off the table. I don’t know how bad this is going to get,” said Bloomberg.

The mayor said he has yet to discuss details of the budget plan with the governor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.