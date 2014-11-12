NYC's Top Restaurants Gathered Last Night For One Mouthwatering Food Festival

Getty Images for New York Magazine RedFarm’s filet mignon tart was just one of the highlights.

New York Magazine held their 16th annual New York Taste event Monday night featuring more than 40 of the city’s most celebrated chefs and mixologists.

More than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event to eat bites from New York City favourites like Red Farm, Dinosaur BBQ, Bar Bolonat, Morimoto, Barbuto, and many more.

Top chefs dished out briskets, beers, seafood, stews, and intricate desserts.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to City Harvest to help fight hunger.

