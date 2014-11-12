NYC's Top Restaurants Gathered Last Night For One Mouthwatering Food Festival

Getty Images for New York MagazineRedFarm’s filet mignon tart was just one of the highlights.
New York Magazine held their 16th annual New York Taste event Monday night featuring more than 40 of the city’s most celebrated chefs and mixologists.
More than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event to eat bites from New York City favourites like Red Farm, Dinosaur BBQ, Bar Bolonat, Morimoto, Barbuto, and many more.
Top chefs dished out briskets, beers, seafood, stews, and intricate desserts.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to City Harvest to help fight hunger.
But it was well worth it, with generous portions like these duck confit tacos with hoisin, cilantro, scallions, and jalapeños from Michael's restaurant.
As was Costata's amberjack crudo with pickled cauliflower and chiles, which packed a lot of flavour into a small bite.
This ricotta crostini with shiitake mushrooms, fennel, and grapes from Butter tasted better than it looks.
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster restaurant did a take on chicken and waffles they called 'Birdie Cakes,' made of salmon roe and jerk crème fraîche. It wasn't our favourite.
Lafayette restaurant went romantic with their dessert set up of pecan pie and pumpkin spice cream puffs.
'Top Chef' star Dale Talde's restaurant served pretzel pork and chive dumplings with a spicy mustard sauce.
The Meatball Shop showed they are ready for Thanksgiving with these turkey meatballs with gravy and cranberry sauce.
And Barbuto, famous for their chicken and pastas, served a duck liver pâté crostini with apples and saba.
Perhaps most interesting of all was this dinner/dessert hybrid from High Road Craft Ice Cream called a 'South Shore Sundae.' It is a sweet roll filled with caramelized lobster and candied potatoes, topped with sweet corn ice cream. We were too full to try it.
