NY State Assembly Speaker says Gov. Cuomo ‘not fit for office’ following sexual misconduct investigation

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie applauds as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of New York state's Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on December 14, 2020

Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, said that Gov. Cuomo’s conduct is “not fit for office.”

Heastie previously said the Attorney General’s investigation “may not be enough” to impeach the governor.

Heastie shifted his tone after AG Letitia James concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

Carl Heastie, the speaker of the New York State Assembly, said Tuesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conduct “would indicate someone who is not fit for office,” adding to the political fallout from a report released by New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office detailing the governor’s sexual misconduct.

“The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching,” Heastie said in a statement.

“We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report,” he added. “We will have more to say in the very near future.”

Later Tuesday, Heastie said in a statement that “it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.” The change in tone suggests he may move forward with impeachment proceedings.

Heastie, however, had told the Times Union on Friday that James’ report “may not be enough for the legislature to begin an impeachment proceeding of the governor.”

NY State Assembly Democrats are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday, and the governor’s political fate may likely rest with them. Cuomo, for his part, held a press conference following James’ explosive findings and refused to resign.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined other New York lawmakers in calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” he said.

Other New York Democrats have echoed the sentiment, with Senate President Andrea Stewart-Cousins saying Cuomo “can no longer serve as governor of New York.”

Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, meanwhile, has reportedly already drafted article of impeachment against Cuomo.

When asked about the damning investigation, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reiterated the call for Cuomo to step down.

“That decision is ultimately up to the Governor of the state of New York,” James said when asked at the press conference whether Cuomo should resign. “The report speaks for itself.”