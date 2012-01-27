NY Sports Club's Tasteless Ad Anticipates Paula Deen's Death

Photo: NYSC

New Yorkers were treated to some tasteless advertising when they opened this morning’s Times.capitalising on recent news that TV Chef Paula Deen has been suffering from Type 2 diabetes for three years, New York Sports Club took out an ad that reads: “Paula, you made a fortune off of fat. Call us if you want to be around to enjoy it.” [Via copyranter]



Because it’s funny to make cracks about someone’s impending death.

Even though Deen made $30 million during the three years in which she hid her disease — all the while promoting fatty foods including deep fried, bacon-wrapped, macaroni and cheese balls — this tasteless ad crosses the line.

Over the last month, various anti-obesity campaigns have been criticised for their harsh copy or illustrations.

The high end fitness chain Equinox has also been scrutinized for using skinny (rather than healthy) models in their recent ad campaign.

Still, NYSC’s advertisement takes the cake. (Deep fried or not).

This isn’t the first time that the My Sports Club chain has been criticised for their harsh advertisements. They’ve also made light of the BP Oil Spill and even 9/11.

