New York City Workers Delayed Snow Clean-Up To Protest Budget Cuts

The New York Sanitation Department intentionally slowed blizzard clean-up in protest against budget cuts, sources tell the NYPost.



Three plow workers said “They were told [by supervisors] to take off routes [and] not do the plowing of some of the major arteries in a timely manner. They were told to make the mayor pay for the layoffs, the reductions in rank for the supervisors, shrinking the rolls of the rank-and-file.”

The workers even used tactics like keeping the snow plow above road level to clear the road only partially.

Ridiculous? Get used to it. This is the kind of public sector strike against austerity that has been going on all year in Europe.

