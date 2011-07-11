NY PUBLIC RELATIONS: THE centre OF THE WORLD

One of my favourite aspects of owning a NY PR Agency is the smart people I meet every single day who allow me to better understand the business world, media trends and what’s going on in the world.



A short summary of some of the fascinating encounters I had this past week:

–A meal with the publisher of one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. He spoke about how his organisation is increasing using video for media, and how vital video is for the search world. (Interesting read on the importance of video at the Nielsen May Online Destinations for Video Report): http://blog.nielsen.com/nielsenwire/online_mobile/may-2011-top-u-s-online-destinations-for-video

o PR Lesson: SEO matters much more than an individual media story or PR campaign – Google is the largest media outlet in the world recognise and realise it. Video is increasingly becoming an important manner by which to affect media and search – and therefore can have an excellent PR/media and business effect.

— The world is a global village:

o Had a fascinating meeting with Benjamin Wey, the President of New York Global Group, a private equity firm with China and Wall Street offices. Over a fascinating discussion he spoke about the opportunities for investors in Chinese companies and said “No one can deny the significant opportunities that exist in the Chinese market. With average growth rate of 10% in the past 30 years, China, the world’s fastest growing major economy has just surpassed Japan as the world’s second largest economy.”

o Edward Mermelstein, Russian-American lawyer who was named one of the top 15 most powerful real estate lawyers in New York City by the New York Observer says that European, Russian, and Asian money will continue to come to America and as Reuters reported: “Vacation communities are still seeing the results of a depressed real estate market and we don’t expect a rebound in the next two quarters.”

– PR Firms: Think big for business and for media – Global stories and global angles exist for media and for the business community.

— The real estate world, on which NY, and much of the world’s economy is so dependent seems to be finally recovering. Real Estate mogul Elie Hirschfeld who I met with this week says that New York will hit its full recovery this year, and that New York always wins because it offers “investors opportunity and more affordable costs over the long term.”

o PR tip: recognise media trends and where they are going. Timeliness is always vital when considering media outreach.

I spent the weekend cooped up catching up on old reading – magazines, various materials I printed throughout the week but didn’t have time to catch up on. I am yet to meet a great Public Relations pro who doesn’t read all the time.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of 5WPR, a NY based PR agency.

