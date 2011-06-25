WOW: NY Post Skips Gay Marriage Cover (Don't Worry, The Daily News Went Big)

This is disappointing.



The New York Post skipped doing a big gay marriage cover after last night’s historic vote and instead went for a heroic fireman cover with a gay marriage banner at the bottom. What a fail.

It’s not all bad, the website appears to be attempting to make up for it with happy headlines and slideshows.

Sigh. Fear not, rest of the city’s papers did the story proud (below).

This more like it. Well done, Daily News.

And here’s NYP website….would have made a great cover, actually. They have a slideshow of images here.

Meanwhile, check out the NYT. One imagines this will quickly join the ranks of Times front pages headed to the framers.

