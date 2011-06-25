WOW: NY Post Skips Gay Marriage Cover (Don't Worry, The Daily News Went Big)

Glynnis MacNicol

This is disappointing.

The New York Post skipped doing a big gay marriage cover after last night’s historic vote and instead went for a heroic fireman cover with a gay marriage banner at the bottom.  What a fail. 

It’s not all bad, the website appears to be attempting to make up for it with happy headlines and slideshows

Sigh.  Fear not, rest of the city’s papers did the story proud (below).

nyp gay marriage

 

This more like it.  Well done, Daily News.

nydn gay marriage

And here’s NYP website….would have made a great cover, actually.   They have a slideshow of images here.

nyp gay marriage site

Meanwhile, check out the NYT.  One imagines this will quickly join the ranks of Times front pages headed to the framers.

nyt gay marriage

