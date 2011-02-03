NewsBeast Is Officially Here! Now Come The Layoffs

Following three months of rumours and musings, the Newsweek-The Daily Beast merger was completed yesterday. It resulted in not the catchier and expected “NewsBeast” but rather an equal partnership named “The Newsweek/Daily Beast Company LLC.”



Which means that everyone there can now go back to worrying about whether Tina Brown likes them and/or will they be laid off because they’ve been branded as “stupid, old-media types,” reports the NY Post.

So: Media business as usual!

And there will be layoffs. Or in the words of 92-year-old Newsweek owner Sydney Harman: “In any intelligent merger, there is some readjustment…We’re in the process of making some relatively modest adjustments.”

