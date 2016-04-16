New York Post endorses Donald Trump in editorial that points out all of his shortcomings

In its Friday edition, the New York Post offered up an unusual endorsement of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

The paper’s editorial board wrote that Trump has made “rookie mistakes” and that it expects Trump to become “better informed on policy” once he secures the nomination.

“Donald Trump is a rookie candidate — a potential superstar of vast promise, but making rookie mistakes,” the editorial began.

Calling for a “pivot” in the candidate’s campaign, the Post admitted Trump “needs to be more presidential.”

It said he needs to be “better informed on policy, more self-disciplined and less thin-skinned.”

One of the most curious sections of the endorsement included six paragraphs that seemed to talk down key platforms of Trump’s campaign:

But then there are those rookie mistakes. Start with policies that seem made on the fly. No, pulling US troops out of Japan and South Korea — and pushing both countries to go nuclear to defend themselves — is not remotely a good idea. American commitments may need rethinking — but careful rethinking. Yes, controlling the border is one of Washington’s fundamental duties — but “Build the Wall” is far too simplistic a policy for a nation of immigrants. By all means, get the best trade deals for America — but remember that trade means cheaper goods for the less well-off, and challenge US industries to improve. Trump’s language, too, has too often been amateurish, divisive — and downright coarse.

The endorsement did commend Trump for being “a plain-talking entrepreneur with outer-borough, common-sense sensibilities.” It called him a “do-er,” and an “imperfect messenger carrying a vital message.”

“He has the potential — the skills, the know-how, the values — to live up to his campaign slogan: to make America great again,” it concluded.

The Post is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns The Wall Street Journal and Fox News as a part of his News Corp. media conglomerate.

The Post is the second major local New York City publication to come down on Trump’s side. Earlier this week, the New York Observer — whose publisher, Jared Kushner, is Trump’s son-in-law — published a flowering editorial announcing the publication’s support of the controversial Manhattan billionaire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.