The NY Post Opts Not To 'Cover' Murdoch's Hearing (Or Wendi's Leap)

Murdoch-owned FOX News spent nearly 6 hours of uninterrupted air time covering yesterday’s Rupert Murdoch phone-hacking hearing.



Not so, the New York Post.

It’s hard to imagine a moment more perfectly suited to a great Post cover than Wendi Murdoch‘s leap through the air to defend her husband.

And yet, the Post has opted to with old stand-by DSK. Murdoch didn’t even merit the sort of banner the Post grudging gave to the Gay Marriage vote.

Naturally, the Daily News did not miss the opportunity to sling some cover pie in the face.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.