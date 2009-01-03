NY Police Issue Crowd-Control Recommendations For Future Black Fridays

More than a month after a Wal-Mart employee was trampled to death by hordes of shoppers on Black Friday, police in New York have issued various recommendations for controlling crowds on big shopping days. We hate to sound cynical, but it doesn’t seem like any of them would prevent a future stampede. However, the cops still have about 12 months to improve upon these initial suggestions.



LA Times: Police in New York state have issued a report recommending rope lines, numbered tickets and walkie-talkies for employees to help control frenzied bargain-hunters in the future…

The report said that while county police would respond if needed, “the responsibility for the security and control of these sales events rests with the store. Store administrators should never market a sales event without having a plan, and the proper resources to manage it.”

The report recommended setting up barricades or rope lines to manage crowds before the sale, handing out wristbands or numbered tickets to arriving customers, positioning store employees in the parking lot and providing them radios to share information. Patrons should enter the stores in smaller groups, not all at once; retailers should have maps showing where to find the hottest sale items; and patrons should be kept out once the store reaches maximum occupancy, the report said.

Stores should call police if crowds become unruly and plan whom to call in a medical emergency, but they should also have defibrillators on hand and staffers trained to use them, the report said.

