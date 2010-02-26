New York And New Jersey, You're Paying For 25% Of Obamacare

Obama’s real assault on Wall Street may be hidden in the health care plan.



A study by the Manhattan Institute found that a new investment tax, which is a key part of Obamacare, will cost New Yorkers $4.8 billion in taxes.

New York and New Jersey together may pay 25% of all funds raised by the tax.

CBS:

“It’s like imagine a giant sucking machine taking dividend and interest income and sending it from New York to Washington, which is not a great thing at any time, but particularly if we continue to struggle economically in the state,” said the Manhattan Institute’s Steven Malanga.

