New York county lawmakers have passed a bill allowing police to sue protesters

This photo from Monday July 13, 2020, shows Nassau County Police officers walk alongside protesters participating in a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice in Valley Stream, N.Y AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Lawmakers in a county on New York’s Long Island passed a bill on Monday that would allow police officers to sue protesters for financial damages.

The bill, passed by Nassau County’s legislature, would allow police officers other first responders to sue anyone who harasses or injures them at a protest, NBC New York reported. Those found liable for the harassment or injury could also be fined up to $US25,000 ($AU33,965).

The bill allows police officers and other first responders at protests to be a protected class under a human rights law – a status usually given based on religion, race, gender, and sexual orientation.

No other profession is included under the human rights law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.