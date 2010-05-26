New York Mets Welcome Yankee Fans And Their iPads At Citi Field

Following up on the New York Yankees’ security ban of Apple iPads and other laptops at Yankee Stadium, AppAdvice got in touch with a rep for the New York Mets.



It turns out your iPad is welcome at the Mets’ Citi Field: “We not only welcome Yankee fans but we welcome them to bring their iPads,” the Mets rep told the site.

“As long as the device can be turned on and checked by security the iPad can be bought into the park.”

Earlier: Don’t Even THINK About Bringing An iPad To Yankee Stadium

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.