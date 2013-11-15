Mouthwatering Photos From NY Mag's 'Taste' Event Featuring The City's Best Restaurants

New York magazine’s 15th annual signature culinary event, New York Taste, took over NYC’s Waterfront space Monday.
More than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event to try the over 40,000s dishes served by New York City’s top restaurants.
Top chefs dished out briskets, beers, molecular cocktails, seafood, stews, and the most intricate of desserts.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to City Harvest to help fight hunger.
But it was well worth it, with generous portions like this Skuna Bay salmon dish with grain salad and beets from Ed's Chowder House.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f414eab8ea0771dda6f1/nytaste32.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Not to be outdone, Hill Country Barbecue Market served smoked brisket with cucumber salad and a mini PB&J cupcake.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f40c6da811324fdfc6c1/nytaste29.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
There was plenty of seafood, like this seared scallop with cauliflower purée and black truffle sauce from Sirio Ristorante.
And one of my favourites -- king crab with avocado mushroom tartare and iced basil ice cream -- from, believe it or not, British Airways in-flight catering!
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f4166bb3f77513dda6f1/nytaste34.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
The Arlington Club offered filet mignon steak tartare with white mushrooms on grilled country bread.
A gorgeous pumpkin-butternut squash soup with sweet potato, walnuts, and soy sauce powder from Brushstroke.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528503b7eab8ead82d75e90a/nytaste28.gif' alt='Truffles GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Another stand out: the slow poached hen's egg with black truffle, truffle powder, and chervil from new Midtown restaurant, Juni.
Dominique Ansel, the baker responsible for the cronut craze, debuted his new chocolate caviar. It was a hit.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f4186bb3f72213dda704/nytaste35.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
But our hands-down favourite new food was High Road Craft Ice Cream's cinnamon-cheddar grilled brioche with cortland apple butter and Vanilla Fleur de Sel flavored ice cream. It was insanely delicious and became so popular guests formed a long line for the dish.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f41269bedd7c4edda6f7/nytaste36.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
When you made it to the end of the rows of food tastings, there was live music performed by Seth Kessel and the Two Cent Band.
(video provider='vimeo' id='79230395' size='xlarge' align='center')
(Credit: Andy Outis/ New York magazine)
