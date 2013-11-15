Mouthwatering Photos From NY Mag's 'Taste' Event Featuring The City's Best Restaurants

Aly Weisman
Brisket BBQ NY TasteBusiness Insider/Aly WeismanDinosaur BBQ’s epic brisket sandwich was just one decadent highlight of NY Taste.

New York magazine’s 15th annual signature culinary event, New York Taste, took over NYC’s Waterfront space Monday.

More than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event to try the over 40,000s dishes served by New York City’s top restaurants.

Top chefs dished out briskets, beers, molecular cocktails, seafood, stews, and the most intricate of desserts.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to City Harvest to help fight hunger.

Here's a list of the many restaurants and food brands that participated in the event.

At $US100-a-pop for a ticket, more than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event.

But it was well worth it, with generous portions like this Skuna Bay salmon dish with grain salad and beets from Ed's Chowder House.

Dinosaur BBQ served up their famous brisket.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f414eab8ea0771dda6f1/nytaste32.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

Here's the incredible Dinosaur BBQ brisket sandwich.

Not to be outdone, Hill Country Barbecue Market served smoked brisket with cucumber salad and a mini PB&J cupcake.

Here's how hundreds of PB&J cupcakes were made.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f40c6da811324fdfc6c1/nytaste29.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

There was plenty of seafood, like this seared scallop with cauliflower purée and black truffle sauce from Sirio Ristorante.

And this Fishtag scallop paired with ... pig feet, and a caper lemon dressing.

Costata showcased their beautiful razor clam crudo with fennel and soppressata.

Redfarm's black sea bass and avocado tart.

Flakes of Bacalhau fish with potato, smoked trout caviar, and golden apple from Aldea.

And one of my favourites -- king crab with avocado mushroom tartare and iced basil ice cream -- from, believe it or not, British Airways in-flight catering!

Balaboosta served up another favourite with this shrimp kataif covered in tobiko sauce.

The dish was made fresh behind Balaboosta's tasting table.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f4166bb3f77513dda6f1/nytaste34.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

The Meatball Shop gave hefty servings of their pizza-flavored meatballs with fresh bread.

The Arlington Club offered filet mignon steak tartare with white mushrooms on grilled country bread.

The Fourth's rabbit porchetta with braised lentils, mustard greens, and mustard vinaigrette.

Big-eye tuna tart from Cherry.

A gorgeous pumpkin-butternut squash soup with sweet potato, walnuts, and soy sauce powder from Brushstroke.

Let's get another glimpse of those truffles, shall we?

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528503b7eab8ead82d75e90a/nytaste28.gif' alt='Truffles GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

Another stand out: the slow poached hen's egg with black truffle, truffle powder, and chervil from new Midtown restaurant, Juni.

And the desserts! This chocolate mousse from FT Patisserie was perfect.

Dominique Ansel, the baker responsible for the cronut craze, debuted his new chocolate caviar. It was a hit.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f4186bb3f72213dda704/nytaste35.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

Aquavit's array of gourmet Swedish candies.

Benoit's sweet treats.

But our hands-down favourite new food was High Road Craft Ice Cream's cinnamon-cheddar grilled brioche with cortland apple butter and Vanilla Fleur de Sel flavored ice cream. It was insanely delicious and became so popular guests formed a long line for the dish.

But you can't forget about the cocktails! Pegu served up an Applejack cobbler cocktail.

Celebrity Cruises showed off their molecular bar they have aboard ships.

Look at that fancy cocktail!

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5283f41269bedd7c4edda6f7/nytaste36.gif' alt='Ny taste GIF' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

(Melissa Hom / Grub Street)

When you made it to the end of the rows of food tastings, there was live music performed by Seth Kessel and the Two Cent Band.

Now watch a 50-second time lapse video of the event, from set-up to finish.

(video provider='vimeo' id='79230395' size='xlarge' align='center')

(Credit: Andy Outis/ New York magazine)

Still hungry for more?

Mouthwatering Photos From The Aspen Food & Wine Festival »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.