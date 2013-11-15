Mouthwatering Photos From NY Mag's 'Taste' Event Featuring The City's Best Restaurants

Business Insider/Aly Weisman Dinosaur BBQ’s epic brisket sandwich was just one decadent highlight of NY Taste.

New York magazine’s 15th annual signature culinary event, New York Taste, took over NYC’s Waterfront space Monday.

More than 1,000 guests attended the sold-out event to try the over 40,000s dishes served by New York City’s top restaurants.

Top chefs dished out briskets, beers, molecular cocktails, seafood, stews, and the most intricate of desserts.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening were donated to City Harvest to help fight hunger.

