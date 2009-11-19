Did NY Mag Tell The Wrong Son Of Julian Robertson That He Was An Accident?

NY Mag might have told the wrong son of Julian Robertson, Jay, that he was the accident.



Daily Intel picked up Clusterstock’s story on Julian Robertson talking about his accidental child, who they report is the youngest son of Robertson’s three, Jay. The eldest of his 3 sons actually suggested the name “Tiger.” He was 5 years old when he his dad founded Tiger Capital Management.

Unless son #3, Alex Robertson, spent more than four years in college, he’s the youngest son of the hedge fund billionaire, not Jay. Alex was a rising UNC senior in 2000. Julian Spencer Robertson (who we are assuming is Jay) graduated from Duke in 1998.

