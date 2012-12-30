New York Magazine Chose A $15 Steak As NYC's Best In 2012

Step aside Peter, step aside.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to knowing what’s going on in New York City’s culinary space, New York Magazine is second to none.That’s why we’ve been waiting with bated breath for its “Best of 2012” round-up, and we thought we’d share the magazine’s steak pick with you because frankly, we were shocked.



New York Magazine has chosen Brooklyn restaurant St. Anselm’s steak as the best of the year. A few things that floored us about this:

St. Anselm is in Williamsburg … yes, Brooklyn. Yes, the same neighbourhood as Peter Luger (but you’ll have to delve a little deeper into the capital of Hipster nation for this one).

The steak is only $15.

The steak is only $15 (we’re repeating that, it’s not a typo).

Here’s some of what NY Mag had to say about the cut that made the cut:

They call it a butcher’s steak (you know it as hanger) because there’s only one per cow, and back in the day, butchers—greedy bastards to a man—would save it for themselves. Here, it’s the most popular item on the menu—a great beefy thing of beauty. It’s simply salted, expertly grilled, sliced across the grain, and loaded with flavour. A drizzle of garlic-steeped melted butter doesn’t hurt a bit. The coup de grâce, though, is the $15 head-scratcher price tag. Both Peter Luger and low-budget beefery Tad’s in midtown: Consider yourselves put on notice.

If you think we here at Business Insider are going to take this lying down, you have another thing coming. We’ll let you know what we think of the steak soon enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.