Should Supermodels And Code Monkeys Compete For Work?

Sure, there might be a shortage of tech workers in the U.S. But what about the shortage of freakishly attractive young women suitable for high-end modelling? Believe it or not, the two are related, which is why we’re glad to report that a New York Congressman has introduced a bill designed to solve both problems.



Rep. Anthony Weiner’s (D-NY) proposed legislation would create a new class of visa, with 1,000 openings, to allow foreign models to work in the U.S. Currently, those models come to this country on … the same H-1B visa as a programmer from Mumbai.*

Which means that for every Giselle Bundchen, there’s one less coder available for the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Oracle (ORCL) and Google (GOOG). Rep. Weiner’s clever solution: More models, and more tech guys. Anyone have a problem with that?

*A reader who is both 1) a frequent visa applicant and 2) knowledgable about foreign-born models says that all of the models he knows are actually in the US on an O-1 visa, not an H-1B. Anyone want to help us clarify?

Related: Microsoft Needs Immigrants, Facebook Doesn’t

Oracle, Microsoft Ask Congress For More Immigrants

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.