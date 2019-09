One of the biggest rivalries in the NFL, especially between fans, is the New York Jets and the New York Giants.



So the following ad may surprise you. The Jets took out an ad in the NY Daily News congratulating the Giants for winning the Super Bowl. That’s great sportsmanship (via @DarrenRovell):

Photo: @DarrenRovell

