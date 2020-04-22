A New York hospital struggling against the coronavirus says PPE price gouging is so bad that it's paying $7 for gowns worth 50 cents, and $25 for shields worth $1.25

John Minchillo/AP Photo A nurse unties her gown after tending to a COVID-19 patient, on April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y.. The hospital has been facing severe price gouging for such PPE.

The chief financial officer at Saint Joseph’s Medical Centre said price gougers were charging $US7 for a 50 cent gown and $US25 for a protective shield normally costing $US1.25.

The Yonkers hospital is in one of the poorest areas of the state hardest-hit by coronavirus.

Nearly 260,000 cases have been reported and more than 19,000 people have died in New York state, according to The Guardian.

At one stage, the Saint Joseph’s ER had 28 people waiting to be treated, and ambulances queued up outside, AP reported.

Footage from inside the unit showed how the hospital is working at 150% capacity. Half of its 280 staff has already tested positive for the virus.

On top of these challenges is an added financial burden.

“There’s a lot of people gouging out there,” chief financial officer Frank Hagan told AP. “A mask that cost 50 cents before are costing $US7, $US8 each.

“Gowns that would cost 50 cents as well, are $US7 each. Protective shields that were $US1.25, people looking for 25 bucks a pop. So, cost is a significant issue.”

John Minchillp/AP Photo Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. The emergency room team successfully revived the patient.

Facebook, Instagram and Amazon have all announced efforts to clamp down on price gouging on basic PPE items for the broader consumer, but the scene at Saint Joseph’s shows how these inflated prices are impacting frontline services too.

According to New York law, it is illegal to sell vital consumer products at “an unconscionably excessive price” during any emergency that disrupts the market, and it can attract a civil penalty of up to $US25,000.

A March 27 update from the New York Department of Consumer Affairs made it clear that this applies to PPE during the coronavirus.

However, as the law applies specifically to consumer goods for “personal, family or household purposes” it is unclear which law, if any, would protect Saint Joseph’s Medical Centre.

The hospital has also had to buy or rent beds and equipment to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 23 order that every hospital in the state must increase capacity by 150%, AP reported.

There has been widespread confusion about the distribution of the national stockpile of PPE. After states were told to secure their own, some state officials accused the government of diverting their orders, as Business Insider previously reported.

On Tuesday, the country’s largest nursing union, National Nurses United, protested outside the White House against inadequate supplies of PPE.

The union urged President Trump to use the Defence Production Act to ramp up manufacturing, as Business Insider reported.

